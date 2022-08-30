OKYO Pharma plans Q4 IND filing of OK-101 to treat dry eye disease
Aug. 30, 2022
- OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO) said on Tuesday it plans a Q4 IND filing for OK-101 to treat dry eye disease with AmbioPharm.
- OK-101 is designed to increase the potency and combat ocular washout through the inclusion of the lipid 'anchor' contained in the molecule to enhance the residence time within the ocular environment.
- Inflammation and pain are the two main symptoms of dry eye disease (DED), and inflammation is believed to be a major driver of the DED condition.
- In Q1, OKYO had a successful pre-IND meeting with the FDA and the agency concurred with OKYO’s plan to prespecify co-primary efficacy endpoints of DED disease in the planned Phase 2 clinical trial, the company said.
