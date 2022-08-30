Arch Coal trading ex-dividend today
- Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) is trading ex-dividend on Tuesday as the metallurgical coal producer had declared $6.00/share quarterly dividend, comprising of a fixed component of $0.25 per share and a variable component of $5.75 per share.
- Payable Sept. 15; for shareholders of record Aug. 31; ex-div Aug. 30.
- Stock is down 10% in early trading session.
