Want to bet against meme stocks? REX Shares plans new set of inverse single-stock ETFs

REX Shares has filed with regulators to launch a new group of single-stock exchange traded funds, which would allow investors to bet against certain popular meme stocks, like GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) and AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC).

Along with GME and AMC, the lineup of single-stock ETFs is slated to include funds tied to MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR), Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN), Peloton Interactive (PTON), Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY), Nikola Corporation (NKLA), Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD), Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) and PENN Entertainment, Inc. (PENN).

The 10 specific funds are as follows: REX Short MSTR ETF, REX Short COIN ETF, REX Short GME ETF, REX Short AMC ETF, REX Short PTON ETF, REX Short TLRY ETF, REX Short NKLA ETF, REX Short HOOD ETF, REX Short BYND ETF, and REX Short PENN ETF

According to the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission filing, the ETFs are intended to provide investors inverse exposure to the daily price moves of the specific underlying single stock. Each fund invests in financial instruments, such as swap agreements, that provide inverse exposure to the underlying stock.

At this time, there are no expense ratios or tickers attached to the 10 exchange traded funds.

Year-to-date price action on the underlying stocks: MSTR -57.1% , COIN -73.8% , GME -21.7% , AMC -65.3%, PTON -71.1% , TLRY -49.3% , NKLA -46.1% , HOOD -48.9% , BYND -62.7% , and PENN -36.8% .

The new trend of single-stock leveraged and inverse exchange traded funds has also hit the market through AXS Investments and GraniteShares.