Schlumberger, Aker Solutions, Subsea 7 to form subsea engineering JV

Aug. 30, 2022 10:58 AM ETSchlumberger Limited (SLB), AKRTF, SUBCYACGYFBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor3 Comments

Offshore construction platform for production oil and gas. Oil and gas industry and hard work. Production platform and operation process by manual and auto function from control room.

curraheeshutter/iStock via Getty Images

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), Aker Solutions (OTC:AKRTF) and Subsea 7 (OTCPK:SUBCY) said on Tuesday they will form a joint venture combining their subsea oil and gas construction business, offering complementary geographic coverage, technology and engineering capabilities.

The combined business will have ~9K employees globally, according to Reuters, and the companies estimate synergy potential of more than $100M/ear in the medium term.

In addition to contributing its subsea business to the joint venture, Schlumberger (SLB) will issue common shares valued at $306.5M to Aker Solutions in a private placement.

Also, Subsea 7 (OTCPK:SUBCY) will pay $306.5M in cash to Aker Solutions (OTC:AKRTF), and the JV will issue a promissory note to Aker Solutions for $87.5M.

At closing of the JV, Schlumberger (SLB) will own 70%, with Aker Solutions (OTC:AKRTF) owning 20% and Subsea 7 (OTCPK:SUBCY) holding 10%.

Schlumberger (SLB) considers its "phenomenal" Q2 results, including Q/Q strongest revenue growth since 2010, "an upward inflection that will continue due to the global need for non-Russian oil and gas supply," Laura Starks writes in a bullish analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.