Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), Aker Solutions (OTC:AKRTF) and Subsea 7 (OTCPK:SUBCY) said on Tuesday they will form a joint venture combining their subsea oil and gas construction business, offering complementary geographic coverage, technology and engineering capabilities.

The combined business will have ~9K employees globally, according to Reuters, and the companies estimate synergy potential of more than $100M/ear in the medium term.

In addition to contributing its subsea business to the joint venture, Schlumberger (SLB) will issue common shares valued at $306.5M to Aker Solutions in a private placement.

Also, Subsea 7 (OTCPK:SUBCY) will pay $306.5M in cash to Aker Solutions (OTC:AKRTF), and the JV will issue a promissory note to Aker Solutions for $87.5M.

At closing of the JV, Schlumberger (SLB) will own 70%, with Aker Solutions (OTC:AKRTF) owning 20% and Subsea 7 (OTCPK:SUBCY) holding 10%.

