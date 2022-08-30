HP plummets as PC maker misses Q3 estimates, lowers full-year earnings outlook

Aug. 30, 2022 4:26 PM ETHP Inc. (HPQ)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor12 Comments

The Hewlett-Packard company logo on headquarters building

josefkubes

HP (NYSE:HPQ) shares fell nearly 5% in extended-hours trading after the tech company posted third-quarter results that missed expectations and lowered its full-year earnings outlook, citing continued weakness in PC sales.

Looking to the full-year, HP (HPQ) said it now sees adjusted earnings per share between $4.02 and $4.12, below the previous range of $4.24 and $4.38 per share. Analysts were expecting earnings of $4.30 per share.

The company also significantly lowered its free cash flow forecast, as it now expects it to be within a range of $3.2B and $3.7B, well below the prior view of at least $4.5B.

“We are taking clear actions to mitigate near-term market headwinds and further strengthen our business for the future," Enrique Lores, HP President and CEO, in a statement. "I’m confident in our ability to execute against our priorities to drive long-term sustainable growth and value creation.”

For the period ending July 31, HP (HPQ) earned $1.04 per share, excluding one-time items, on $14.7B in net revenue. Included in that was $10.1B from Personal Systems, well below the estimate of $11.06B in revenue. Free cash flow during the period was $300M, well below the $1.32B analysts were forecasting.

A consensus of analysts expected HP (HPQ) to earn $1.03 per share on $15.63B in revenue during the quarter.

Looking to the fourth-quarter, HP (HPQ) expects earnings, excluding one-time items, to be between 79 cents and 89 cents per share.

HP (HPQ) is holding a conference call at 5:30 p.m. EST to discuss the results.

Earlier this month, Wells Fargo downgraded HP (HPQ), citing an "increasing scenario" where its shares underperform on a relative basis for the rest of this year and into 2023, due to weakening PC demand.

Recommended For You

Comments (12)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.