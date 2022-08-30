HP (NYSE:HPQ) shares fell nearly 5% in extended-hours trading after the tech company posted third-quarter results that missed expectations and lowered its full-year earnings outlook, citing continued weakness in PC sales.

Looking to the full-year, HP (HPQ) said it now sees adjusted earnings per share between $4.02 and $4.12, below the previous range of $4.24 and $4.38 per share. Analysts were expecting earnings of $4.30 per share.

The company also significantly lowered its free cash flow forecast, as it now expects it to be within a range of $3.2B and $3.7B, well below the prior view of at least $4.5B.

“We are taking clear actions to mitigate near-term market headwinds and further strengthen our business for the future," Enrique Lores, HP President and CEO, in a statement. "I’m confident in our ability to execute against our priorities to drive long-term sustainable growth and value creation.”

For the period ending July 31, HP (HPQ) earned $1.04 per share, excluding one-time items, on $14.7B in net revenue. Included in that was $10.1B from Personal Systems, well below the estimate of $11.06B in revenue. Free cash flow during the period was $300M, well below the $1.32B analysts were forecasting.

A consensus of analysts expected HP (HPQ) to earn $1.03 per share on $15.63B in revenue during the quarter.

Looking to the fourth-quarter, HP (HPQ) expects earnings, excluding one-time items, to be between 79 cents and 89 cents per share.

HP (HPQ) is holding a conference call at 5:30 p.m. EST to discuss the results.

Earlier this month, Wells Fargo downgraded HP (HPQ), citing an "increasing scenario" where its shares underperform on a relative basis for the rest of this year and into 2023, due to weakening PC demand.