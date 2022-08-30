American Woodmark stock hits 3-month high as price hikes drive Q1 earnings beat

  • American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) stock rose to a 3-month high on Tuesday after the cabinet manufacturer reported Q1 results that topped Street estimates, helped by price hikes.
  • AMWD reported Q1 adj. EPS of $1.71 vs. $0.70 in Q1 2022, driven by increased sales and increased efficiencies, partially offset by higher material and logistics costs.
  • Revenue grew 22.7% Y/Y to $542.89M, with AMWD posting growth in all sales channels.
  • Cash provided by operating activities was $37.3M and free cash flow was $32.7M, helped by higher net income and accrued expenses.
  • As of Jul. 31, AMWD had $33.7M cash on hand with no term loan debt maturities till Jul. 2023, as well as $239.4M of additional availability under its revolving loan facility.
  • AMWD repaid $20.6M of its debt during Q1.
  • Shares of AMWD declined 16.3% YTD and 33.2% in the last 1 year.

