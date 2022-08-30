Facebook shutting down stand-alone Gaming app after two years
Aug. 30, 2022
- Facebook (NASDAQ:META) is closing down its stand-alone Facebook Gaming app a little over two years after launching it in the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic.
- The app won't be available on iOS or Android after Oct. 28, and will be removed from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
- Gaming will still have a place in Facebook's "blue" app, the company says: "You'll still be able to find your games, streamers and groups when you visit Gaming in the Facebook app."
- Facebook pursued an early launch of the Gaming app in April 2020 to take advantage of pandemic lockdown orders that were then spreading rapidly.
