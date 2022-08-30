Kubota and Accenture enter joint venture for better sustainability
- Kubota and Accenture (NYSE:ACN) formed a new joint venture company to accelerate the digital transformation of the Kubota group's business model and operating infrastructure.
- The new company will begin operations on September 1, 2022.
- Kubota Data Ground will be a subsidiary with strategic capabilities in DX that it will use to further contribute to solutions for food, water, and environmental sustainability.
- Atsushi Egawa, who leads Accenture’s business in Japan, said, “Our goal is to create 360° value for all our stakeholders—our clients, people, shareholders, partners, and communities. Kubota is a leader in addressing global issues in the areas of food, water, and the environment, so this joint venture embodies the combined ambition and philosophy of our two companies. Together we will continue to strive towards a sustainable society by fully leveraging our strengths, including the utilization of data, cloud, and AI, as well as the development of people who specialize in digital transformation.”
