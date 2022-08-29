Chewy Q2 2023 Earnings Preview
Aug. 29, 2022 5:35 PM ETChewy, Inc. (CHWY)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.11 (-650.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.45B (+13.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CHWY has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 8 downward.
