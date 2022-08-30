Bayer showcases data on kidney disease drug Kerendia in preventing cardiovascular events

Aug. 30, 2022 11:48 AM ETBayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYRY), BAYZFBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Bayer Buys Monsanto

Sean Gallup

  • Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF) (OTCPK:BAYRY) said that its chronic kidney disease (CKD) drug Kerendia (finereone) lowers all-cause and cardiovascular mortality in patients with CKD and type 2 diabetes.
  • Results from a pooled analysis of phase 3 data demonstrated that those on Kerendia saw these outcomes reduced.
  • Data showed that patients benefitted from Kerendia irrespective of baseline estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) and UACR (urine albumin-creatinine ratio). The effect was more profound in patients with an eGFR of ≥60 ml/min/1.73m
  • Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF) noted that patients with chronic kidney disease and type 2 diabetes are three times more likely to die from a CV-related cause than those with just diabetes.
  • Read why Seeking Alpha contributor Cavanagh Research is bullish on Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY).

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.