Bayer showcases data on kidney disease drug Kerendia in preventing cardiovascular events
Aug. 30, 2022 11:48 AM ETBayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYRY), BAYZFBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF) (OTCPK:BAYRY) said that its chronic kidney disease (CKD) drug Kerendia (finereone) lowers all-cause and cardiovascular mortality in patients with CKD and type 2 diabetes.
- Results from a pooled analysis of phase 3 data demonstrated that those on Kerendia saw these outcomes reduced.
- Data showed that patients benefitted from Kerendia irrespective of baseline estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) and UACR (urine albumin-creatinine ratio). The effect was more profound in patients with an eGFR of ≥60 ml/min/1.73m
- Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF) noted that patients with chronic kidney disease and type 2 diabetes are three times more likely to die from a CV-related cause than those with just diabetes.
