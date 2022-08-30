Arco Platform stock gains 12.8% as JP Morgan upgrades to Overweight

Aug. 30, 2022

  • Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) gained as much as 12.8% on Tuesday after JP Morgan upgraded the educational software provider's rating to Overweight.
  • The brokerage said recent weakness in ARCE's stock price presents a good buying opportunity. The stock has fallen 33.5% YTD.
  • JP Morgan lowered its price target on ARCE to $20 from $21, implying potential upside of 50.9% to its last close.
  • The firm's rating on ARCE is in-line with bullish sell-side ratings (3 Strong Buy, 3 Buy, 3 Hold).
  • On the other hand, ARCE is at high risk of performing badly due to decelerating momentum and inferior profitability vs. other consumer discretionary stocks, according to SA Quant rating system.

