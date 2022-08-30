Tripadvisor ticks lower amid new best idea short at Hedgeye

Aug. 30, 2022 11:41 AM ETTripadvisor, Inc. (TRIP)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor2 Comments

Tripadvisor Company building in Boston - BOSTON , MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 3, 2017

cineman69/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) fell 0.9% as Hedgeye added the travel company as a new best idea short. Hedgeye sees 20%-30% downside from current levels.
  • "The core business looks like a melting ice cube to us, and the near profitless, non-core segments are not enough to make this investment look solid again," Hedgeye analyst Todd Jordan wrote in a note.
  • Jordan wrote that after a nearly 50% rally off its low, he still sees "a lot of unresolved issues likely to keep a ceiling on the company’s fundamentals and its valuation."
  • Hedgeye is hosting a presentation on TRIP next Tuesday.
  • Tripadvisor (TRIP) short interest is 12.5%.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.