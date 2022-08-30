Tripadvisor ticks lower amid new best idea short at Hedgeye
Aug. 30, 2022
- Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) fell 0.9% as Hedgeye added the travel company as a new best idea short. Hedgeye sees 20%-30% downside from current levels.
- "The core business looks like a melting ice cube to us, and the near profitless, non-core segments are not enough to make this investment look solid again," Hedgeye analyst Todd Jordan wrote in a note.
- Jordan wrote that after a nearly 50% rally off its low, he still sees "a lot of unresolved issues likely to keep a ceiling on the company’s fundamentals and its valuation."
- Hedgeye is hosting a presentation on TRIP next Tuesday.
- Tripadvisor (TRIP) short interest is 12.5%.
