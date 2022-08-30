U.S. natural gas falls 4% as Europe hits storage target early despite Russian cuts

U.S. natural gas futures sink 4% on Tuesday, retreating alongside European rates as the European Union met its goal of filling up its gas storage two months earlier than planned, even without Russian supplies.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told an audience at an energy conference in Denmark that the EU's gas reserves had reached an average of 80%, a target the EU had aimed to reach by November 1.

On its first day as the front-month contract, U.S. gas futures (NG1:COM) for October delivery recently was -4.1% to $8.953/MMBtu, dropping to its lowest level since August 19.

ETFs: (UNG), (UGAZF), (DGAZ), (BOIL), (FCG), (KOLD), (USL)

As European gas inventories increase, reducing fears of winter shortages, U.S. natural gas prices are falling with the Dutch TTF benchmark, dropping as much as 11% at $81/MMBtu after hitting all-time highs last week near $100/MMBtu.

European benchmark German forward power prices soared past €1,000 on Monday for the first time - ~20x higher than historic long term averages - but have since plunged as much as 26%.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Tuesday that his country is well prepared to tackle a possible energy shortage, as gas storage facilities are already more than 80% full - more than last year at this time - and likely will meet an October 1 target of 85% full by next month.

The European Union is preparing to intervene in the short term to slow surging power costs, which have fueled inflation and increased the risks of a recession.

Energy markets have been concerned that Russia may not resume gas supplies after Nord Stream maintenance is completed.