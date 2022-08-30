Industrials slide as stock indexes turn negative for third day

Aug. 30, 2022

A variety of industrial sector stocks declined in morning trading as stock indexes fell after the opening on Tuesday. Markets have been under pressure after Fed Chair Jay Powell delivered hawkish remarks at a central bank retreat on Friday.

Dow (NYSE:DOW) declined 3.1% to $51.92, and John Deere (DE) slipped 3.1% to $368.95.

Caterpillar (CAT) fell 2.6% to $186.74 a share.

3M (MMM) declined 1.7% to $124.26 a share for what will be the third straight day of declines if lower prices hold into the market close. The industrial conglomerate has been under pressure since Friday. That day, an unfavorable court ruling and regulatory proposal for cleaning up “forever chemicals" soured investor sentiment.

The Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI) slipped -1.3% amid today's selloff.

The Nasdaq (COMP.IND) -1%, the S&P 500 (SP500) -0.8% and Dow (DJI) -0.6% all declined for the third straight day.

