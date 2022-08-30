Rockwell Collins, a Raytheon subsidiary nabs ~$177M contract for Air Force Life Cycle Management
Aug. 30, 2022 11:57 AM ETRaytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Rockwell Collins, part of Raytheon (NYSE:RTX) has been awarded a $176.98M firm-fixed-price, ID/IQ contract for High Frequency Global Communications System (or HFGCS) – Scope Command Next Generation.
- This contract supports a ground radio equipment/network infrastructure and associated antenna subsystems in support of strategic military command and control communications.
- Work is expected to be completed by Aug. 30, 2028.
- This award is the result of a sole source acquisition.
- Air Force Life Cycle Management Center is the contracting activity (FA8102-22-D-0004). (Awarded on August 29, 2022)
