  • Rockwell Collins, part of Raytheon (NYSE:RTX) has been awarded a $176.98M firm-fixed-price, ID/IQ contract for High Frequency Global Communications System (or HFGCS) – Scope Command Next Generation.
  • This contract supports a ground radio equipment/network infrastructure and associated antenna subsystems in support of strategic military command and control communications.
  • Work is expected to be completed by Aug. 30, 2028.
  • This award is the result of a sole source acquisition.
  • Air Force Life Cycle Management Center is the contracting activity (FA8102-22-D-0004). (Awarded on August 29, 2022)

