Opera rises as company raises full-year revenue forecast

Aug. 30, 2022 11:58 AM ETOpera Limited (OPRA)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor

Quarterly results

  • Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) is trading 3% higher after the company raised its full-year revenue forecast, helped by the strong ARPU trend of browser and news user base.
  • Opera now expects revenue of $313M to $319M, from prior outlook of $300M to $310M, way ahead of analysts estimate of $303.55M.
  • Revenue rose 29% Y/Y to $77.83M, while Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.03.
  • Opera's average monthly active user base was 327M in the quarter.
  • The Opera GX gaming browser had over 17M monthly active users across PC and mobile in the second quarter.
  • "Despite macroeconomic uncertainties, Opera is performing exceptionally well, and we feel confident in increasing our guidance for the year," the company said.
