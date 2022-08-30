Futu Holdings rises after higher Q2 earnings

Aug. 30, 2022 12:18 PM ETFUTUBy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor

epic panorama aerial view of the Victoria Harbour, Hong Kong, in a clear sky day, viewing from the south side

ahei/iStock via Getty Images

Hong Kong-based online brokerage and wealth management platform Futu Holdings (FUTU) rose by ~2% after reporting higher Q2 earnings.

Revenues increased by 10.8% Y/Y to HK$1.75B from HK$1.58B.

Brokerage commission and handling charge income was up 29.6% Y/Y to HK$1.03B, driven by an increase in blended commission rate to 7.7 basis points from 6.1 basis points.

Interest income increased by 1.7% Y/Y to HK$620.4M.

Other income decreased 45.2% Y/Y to HK$92.5M, primarily because of lower IPO financing service charge income and underwriting fee income.

Total costs decreased by 25.4% on a yearly basis to HK$207.9M from HK$278.8M.

Gross profit was HK$1.54B, up 18.6% Y/Y.

Gross margin came in at 88.1%, compared to 82.3% in the year-ago period.

Q2 GAAP EPADS was HK$4.46, compared to HK$3.47 a year ago.

Total number of paying clients increased 38.6% Y/Y to 1,387,146 as of Jun. 30.

"We now plan to keep our previous guidance of adding 200,000 net new paying clients, and we may revisit the guidance later on this year," CEO Leaf Li said during the company's Q2 earnings call.

The company does not have any dividend payout plans in the foreseeable future, according to CFO Arthur Chen.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.