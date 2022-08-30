Futu Holdings rises after higher Q2 earnings

Hong Kong-based online brokerage and wealth management platform Futu Holdings (FUTU) rose by ~2% after reporting higher Q2 earnings.

Revenues increased by 10.8% Y/Y to HK$1.75B from HK$1.58B.

Brokerage commission and handling charge income was up 29.6% Y/Y to HK$1.03B, driven by an increase in blended commission rate to 7.7 basis points from 6.1 basis points.

Interest income increased by 1.7% Y/Y to HK$620.4M.

Other income decreased 45.2% Y/Y to HK$92.5M, primarily because of lower IPO financing service charge income and underwriting fee income.

Total costs decreased by 25.4% on a yearly basis to HK$207.9M from HK$278.8M.

Gross profit was HK$1.54B, up 18.6% Y/Y.

Gross margin came in at 88.1%, compared to 82.3% in the year-ago period.

Q2 GAAP EPADS was HK$4.46, compared to HK$3.47 a year ago.

Total number of paying clients increased 38.6% Y/Y to 1,387,146 as of Jun. 30.

"We now plan to keep our previous guidance of adding 200,000 net new paying clients, and we may revisit the guidance later on this year," CEO Leaf Li said during the company's Q2 earnings call.

The company does not have any dividend payout plans in the foreseeable future, according to CFO Arthur Chen.