Will Okta report earnings beat yet again in Q2 despite growing competition?

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) is scheduled to announce Q2 results on Wednesday, Aug. 31, after market close.

Consensus EPS estimate is -$0.30 (-172.7% Y/Y) and consensus revenue estimate is $430.66M (+36.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, OKTA has beaten EPS and revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 17 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 16 upward revisions and 2 downward.

Earlier this month, D.A. Davidson cut OKTA's rating to Neutral due to concerns over growing competition and increasing sales turnover after integration of its sales team with that of Auth0.

OKTA soared after the identity software firm posted better-than-expected Q1 results and raised its outlook on strong demand.

At the time, OKTA projected Q2 adj. net loss per share of $0.31-$0.32 and revenue of $428M-$430M.

Following the earnings report, analysts noted that there was no real fallout from a data breach earlier this year. Stifel said OKTA remains well-positioned across workforce and customer use cases. Truist called the results impressive, seeing strength in both Workforce and CIAM.

SA contributor Julian Lin in a bullish analysis said he expects high returns from OKTA in the near term and its cheap valuation has created a buying opportunity.

Shares of OKTA, which fell ~60% YTD, underperformed the Nasdaq computer and Nasdaq-100 technology sector indexes by a wide margin in the last 1 year.