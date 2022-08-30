Piper Sandler analyst Crispin Love downgraded Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) to Neutral from Overweight due to the capital market headwinds it faces.

Lument (LFT) is a commercial mortgage REIT that primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans with an emphasis on middle-market multifamily assets.

"The key reason for our downgrade is the volatility that has occurred in the securitization markets as spreads have widened by ~150 bps making financing more difficult and expensive to get completed," the analyst wrote in a note to clients.

LFT has an incentive to get a deal done to become fully deployed from its transferable rights offering, Love said. "For this reason, we prefer companies that are larger in scale, are seasoned issuers, and have done deals earlier in the year and do not need to prioritized growth in the near term," he said.

In February, Lument (LFT) raised $83.5M gross proceeds and issued 27.3M shares through the rights offering.

Love's Neutral rating diverges from the average Wall Street rating of Buy.

YTD, Lument (LFT) stock has dropped 31% compared with iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS), down 10%, and the S&P 500, -17%, during the same period as seen in this chart.