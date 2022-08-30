Elon Musk's legal team is looking to move his trial over his Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) merger deal to November, from its planned October start, in a new rack of filings aimed at amending his counterclaims in the case.

Reports last week suggested Musk was looking to delay the Twitter v Musk trial that is currently scheduled to begin Oct. 17 and last for five days.

Musk appeared to be seeking time to use recent claims from Twitter whistleblower Peiter "Mudge" Zatko as ammunition to get out of the deal where he committed to buy Twitter for $54.20 per share, or $44B.

Much of Musk's new set of filings was made under seal, leaving open the question of whether he is trying to amend the legal basis for his counterclaim a day after a paper discovery deadline in the Delaware Court of Chancery.

Twitter stock fell 2% and reached its lowest point in a month.

Meanwhile, two influential proxy advisory firms are urging Twitter's (TWTR) shareholders to give their support to Musk's acquisition of the company.

Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass Lewis have recommended Twitter's (TWTR) shareholders vote for the deal, with ISS saying that despite a "unique" situation, focus should remain on the details and not the noise around the deal.

Earlier, Musk sent a letter outlining additional reasons to terminate the deal above and beyond his initial attempt to terminate the deal, and Twitter responded by calling that "invalid."