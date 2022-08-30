Health officials in Texas confirmed Tuesday the death of a person diagnosed with monkeypox virus in what could be the first fatality linked to the outbreak in the U.S.

The adult patient was a severely immunocompromised individual in Harris County, the Texas Department of State Health Services said in a statement, adding that the case was under investigation to determine how monkeypox caused the death.

“Monkeypox is a serious disease, particularly for those with weakened immune systems,” noted Dr. John Hellerstedt, DSHS Commissioner. “We continue to urge people to seek treatment if they have been exposed to monkeypox or have symptoms consistent with the disease.”

Noting that the case could be the first monkeypox-related death in the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said the agency was "actively working with Texas officials" to investigate the incident.

"This is the first death in an presumed positive for monkeypox that we are aware of. However, the individual had various severe illnesses and until the investigation is complete, it is premature to assign a specific cause of death," CDC spokesperson Scott Pauley said in a statement.

"Most people who get this form of the disease are likely to survive. However, people with weakened immune systems may be more likely to get seriously ill or die," he added.

Since early May, over 90 countries have reported more than 47,600 monkeypox cases and 15 related deaths where the virus is not endemic. With more than 18,100 monkeypox infections as of Aug. 29, the U.S. accounts for the largest case count.

Those exposed to a known monkeypox case and those at high risk of catching the infection are eligible to receive the JYNNEOS vaccine developed by Bavarian Nordic (OTCPK:BVNKF) (OTCPK:BVNRY). In addition, smallpox therapy TPOXX from SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) is available as a treatment for monkeypox on a case-by-case basis.

Biden administration declared monkeypox a national public health emergency in late July after the World Health Organization (WHO) issued a similar designation.

This article was updated to add the CDC's response to the death.