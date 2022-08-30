Faraday Future slides to record low after business update

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) fell to a record low in mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company provided a business update.

The electric vehicle maker's current expectation is that it will launch the FF 91 in Q4, with testing, validation, and certification also completed during the quarter.

"We noted earlier some challenges with supply chain issues which affected our FF 91 timeline. We have announced the successful raising of $52 million in convertible note commitments and continue financing discussions with multiple parties, but delays in our anticipated timing to close these potential transactions have also impacted our launch timing," updated CEO Carsten Breitfeld

Faraday Future (FFIE) has taken actions to preserve its cash position - including reducing spending, extending payment cycles, and implementing other similar measures - but warned the timing of bringing in new funds could impact production volume.

In a SEC filing, FFIE said PricewaterhouseCoopers will not stand for re-election as the company’s independent registered public accounting firm and is no longer the company’s independent registered public accounting firm. FFIE is currently in discussions with multiple accounting firms to replace PwC.

Shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (FFIE) were down 21.07% at 12:50 p.m. on Tuesday and traded as low as $1.07 earlier in the session.