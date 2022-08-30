Goldman Sachs analyst Jeff Currie said Tuesday that oil was likely to return to $120 a barrel, as energy shortages in various regions throughout the world begin to impact the crude market.

Speaking to CNBC, the global head of commodities research at Goldman Sachs pointed to areas like Europe and China, where energy shortfalls will likely push consumers towards oil-based fuels. This will give a lift to crude, he noted.

Currie's interview followed the release of a note to Goldman clients earlier in the day, which argued that the current oil market overestimated the risk of recession. In the report, Currie and his colleagues called commodities "the best asset class to own during a late-cycle phase where demand remains above supply."

In his discussion with CNBC, the Goldman analyst underlined this dynamic as it relates to oil. He noted that a delay or avoidance of a recession could spark a massive jump in crude prices.

"Historically, every time the macro markets, like the yield curve, tries to price in a recession ... and you don't get the recession in the U.S., like what will probably happen, oil rallies 80% to 100% after that," he said.

Looking at the global supply situation, Currie highlighted possible shortfalls in almost every region.

"The U.S. is the only region in the world that's relatively well positioned in terms of having adequate energy supplies," he said.

WTI crude (CL1:COM) dropped in intraday trading on Tuesday, as the market continues to project hawkish Federal Reserve policy, which could raise the risk of a recession. Oil dropped more than 6% in intraday trading to a level just below $91 a barrel.

Crude hit a 52-week high of $126.42 in early June but lost ground from there. It has dipped below $90 at times in recent months, amid ongoing U.S. economic worries.

