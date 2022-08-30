Conn's tumbles after lower same store sales, earnings miss disappoint investors

Aug. 30, 2022 12:51 PM ETConn's, Inc. (CONN)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor

Conn`s Home Plus store in Humble, Texas.

Brett_Hondow/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Conn's (NASDAQ:CONN) stock slid sharply on Tuesday after the company posted miss on both lines with same store sales down 22% year-over-year in its Q2 2023 earnings release.
  • The Texas-based speciality retailer reported revenue of $346.63M (-17.1% Y/Y), missing consensus by $23.6M.
  • Retail segment sales dropped 19.4% Y/Y to $279.51M. The break-up reflected Furniture and Mattress sales -21%; Home appliances which contributed 43.2% of retail sales declined 10.9% Y/Y; Consumer electronics, -34.2%; Home office, -50.8%; and service revenue, -13.8% Y/Y.
  • The retail's operating income crashed drastically to $0.1M vs. $28.7M in a year-ago quarter. On adjusted basis, it stood at $1.4M.
  • Decline in same store sales is blamed to tightening of underwriting standards by the company's lease-to-own partners.
  • Credit segment revenue was $66.8M (-6.4% Y/Y).
  • Provision for bad debts increased to $26.8M for the quarter compared to $10.1M for the three months ended July 31, 2021.
  • "Challenging macroeconomic conditions continued to pressure consumer spending during our second quarter, which disproportionately affected year-over-year sales to our financial access customer segment and sales of our discretionary product categories," commented CEO Chandra Holt.
  • However, the company saw an uptick in digital sales as eCommerce revenue rose 11.5% to a second quarter record of $19.3M.
  • Q2 2023 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.04 missed consensus by $0.05.
  • The retailer has added two new standalone stores bringing the total number of stores at July 31, 2022 to 163 and added four store-within-a store locations with Belk.
  • On July 21, 2022, Conn's completed an ABS transaction resulting in the issuance and sale of approximately $407.7M in aggregate principal amount of Class A and Class B Notes and ended the second quarter with over $211M of available liquidity and cash.
  • Outlook: The company expects current initiatives to generate cost savings of approximately $12.0 - $16M in the 2H 2023.
  • Also, Conn’s expects to reduce investments in capital expenditures for fiscal year 2023 by approximately $20M.
  • CONN stock is down 6% to trade at $10.64 on Tuesday vs. 52-week range of $7.80 to $28.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.