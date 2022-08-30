More than 260K DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) customers are without power on Tuesday morning, a day after severe storms toppled trees and downed more than 3K power lines across Michigan, according to ClickOnDetroit.

A 14-year-old girl was electrocuted late in Monroe when she came in contact with an electrical line that fell during the storm.

DTE Energy (DTE) reported 264,617 customers were still in the dark as of noon Tuesday, just under 12% of its entire service area.

The utility said 1,890 crews are in the field working to restore power, and it expects to restore service to 80% of affected customers by the end of Thursday.

Consumers Energy (NYSE:CMS) said outages occurred in nearly half of Michigan's counties, and it has restored electricity to 40K customers out of 150K that lost power.

