Entourage nears 52-week low after revenue declines year over year

Aug. 30, 2022 12:55 PM ETEntourage Health Corp. (ETRGF), ENTG:CABy: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor

Quarterly results

CharlieAJA

  • Entourage Health (OTCQX:ETRGF) is trading 7.5% down after quarterly revenue declined, due to the temporary unavailability of the company's proprietary cultivars which reduced the case fill rate for adult use products.
  • Stock is trading close to its 52-week low of $0.03
  • (OTCQX:ETRGF) is down 33% YTD and is currently trading at $0.04.
  • Revenue declined 8.6% Y/Y to C$9.69M.
  • Gross profit before changes in fair value decreased 85% Y/Y, due to higher costs to produce while cultivation remediation and operational upgrades were finalized in the period.
  • Selling, General & Administrative expenses was $7.8M, compared to $10.4M, driven by decreased consulting fees, office & administrative expenses, salaries and benefits, research and development and partially offset by increase in selling marketing and promotional expenses and professional fees.
