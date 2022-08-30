Entourage nears 52-week low after revenue declines year over year
Aug. 30, 2022 12:55 PM ETEntourage Health Corp. (ETRGF), ENTG:CABy: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Entourage Health (OTCQX:ETRGF) is trading 7.5% down after quarterly revenue declined, due to the temporary unavailability of the company's proprietary cultivars which reduced the case fill rate for adult use products.
- Stock is trading close to its 52-week low of $0.03
- (OTCQX:ETRGF) is down 33% YTD and is currently trading at $0.04.
- Revenue declined 8.6% Y/Y to C$9.69M.
- Gross profit before changes in fair value decreased 85% Y/Y, due to higher costs to produce while cultivation remediation and operational upgrades were finalized in the period.
- Selling, General & Administrative expenses was $7.8M, compared to $10.4M, driven by decreased consulting fees, office & administrative expenses, salaries and benefits, research and development and partially offset by increase in selling marketing and promotional expenses and professional fees.
- Transcript
Comments