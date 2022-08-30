Impartner and TD SYNNEX join hands to accelerate revenue and profitability
Aug. 30, 2022
- Impartner partners with TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) (formed through the merger of Tech Data and Synnex).
- Through this partnership, TD SYNNEX will offer PRM or Partner Relationship Management and Through Channel Marketing Automation or TCMA solutions to TD SYNNEX customers to help them accelerate revenue and profitability through indirect sales channels.
- With Impartner, TD SYNNEX now offers the best-in-class partner solutions through Impartner PRM and TCMA. Impartner provides an average of 32% growth in channel revenue and a 29% reduction in administrative costs in the first year of use. Customers also report other benefits – 78% say they have a competitive advantage and 77% report ROI payback in less than 18 months.
