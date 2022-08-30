Private securities marketplace Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE) saw its shares rally 27% in midday trading Tuesday.

Shares of Forge opened at $3.45, slipping to an early low of $3.35 before climbing to a high of $5.28 mid-morning. The stock recently changed hands at $4.37 at approximately $12.40 p.m. ET.

Forge made its market debut on March 22 after merging with SPAC Motive Capital through a deal that valued the combined company at around $2B.

Last Friday, William Blair maintained its market perform rating on the stock while JMP Securities initiated coverage with an outperform rating.

According to SA data, Wall Street analysts, on average, have a buy rating on the stock, while Forge’s quantitative rating is a strong sell.

