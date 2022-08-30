Uber slips even as partners with ADT to give riders, drivers use in-app safety tools

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) shares slipped on Tuesday even as the mobility company unveiled a new feature that would give riders and drivers an in-app feature to contact emergency services.

Available due to a partnership with ADT (NYSE:ADT), the new feature will see riders and drivers get access to ADT's security solutions and get live help, via phone or text, from ADT professional monitoring agents.

This feature lets riders or drivers tap on the Safety Toolkit in the app and receive reassurance if they feel uncomfortable during the situation. It can also provide emergency response, if necessary. Once the call or text is initiated, the ADT (ADT) agent will monitor the trip, stay in contact and call 911 if the situation warrants it.

Uber (UBER) also said that it was extending its 911 text feature to customers across all 50 U.S. states to cover nearly 60% of the country.

“Being able to provide safety services from a recognizable and trusted brand like ADT in our Safety Toolkit will be invaluable in helping Uber users navigate uncomfortable situations,” said Rebecca Payne, Lead Safety Product Manager at Uber, in a statement.

Both Uber (UBER) and ADT (ADT) fell more than 1% in mid-day trading.

Uber (UBER) first rolled out its Safety Toolkit in the app in 2018 and has continued to expand features since.

Earlier this month, Wolfe Research selected Uber (UBER) as one of the top stock picks for the second-half of the year, thanks to its "significant runway" for profitability and free cash flow growth in 2022 and 2023.