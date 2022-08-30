Air Products (NYSE:APD) and Associated British Ports said on Tuesday they will partner to bring the first large scale, green hydrogen production facility to the U.K.

The companies said they plan to bring the new green hydrogen facility to the U.K. port of Immingham, aiming to eliminate as much as 580K metric tons/year of greenhouse gas emissions

Air Products (APD) said the facility would import green ammonia from its locations around the world to be used to produce green hydrogen, which would decarbonize hard-to-abate sectors such as transport and industry.

Immingham sits within the U.K.'s largest industrial cluster and in close proximity to proposed offshore transport and storage networks for CO2.

