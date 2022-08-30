Molecular Partners down 5% after RBC Capital downgrades rating to sector perform

Aug. 30, 2022 1:16 PM ETMolecular Partners AG (MOLN)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) is trading 5% down after RBC Capital downgrades to sector perform from outperform.
  • The analyst Zoe Karamanoli believes Molecular has a "differentiated antibody-like platform with potential to develop truly novel drugs that are highly potent and safe."
  • However, recent setbacks from partners reduce the stock's valuation and a lack of meaningful near-term catalysts warrants a move to the sidelines, Karamanoli tells investors in a research note.
  • The analyst sees better value in other names over the next 12 months.
  • Stock is down 39% YTD.

