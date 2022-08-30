Molecular Partners down 5% after RBC Capital downgrades rating to sector perform
- Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) is trading 5% down after RBC Capital downgrades to sector perform from outperform.
- The analyst Zoe Karamanoli believes Molecular has a "differentiated antibody-like platform with potential to develop truly novel drugs that are highly potent and safe."
- However, recent setbacks from partners reduce the stock's valuation and a lack of meaningful near-term catalysts warrants a move to the sidelines, Karamanoli tells investors in a research note.
- The analyst sees better value in other names over the next 12 months.
- Stock is down 39% YTD.
