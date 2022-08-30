Funds managed by Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) agreed to sell Parallel Infrastructure, a telecom tower platform and build-to-suit provider to Hamoni Towers, a portfolio company of Palistar Capital LP, the companies said Tuesday.

Terms of the transaction, which is expected to close in Q3 2022, weren't disclosed.

Apollo (APO) acquired Parallel in 2020 in a corporate carve-out transaction through its second flagship infrastructure fund (AIOF II). The private equity firm set up Parallel as an independent tower platform and approximately doubled its size in two years. The sale represents the first realization of Apollo's AIOF II.

The combination of Harmoni with Parallel will form the fifth largest tower company and the second largest private independent tower company in the U.S., with more than 2,000 built and in-construction towers, they said. And the new owners see even more growth for the combined company.

"Palistar expects, over time, to deploy in excess of $1B via equity and debt financing into the combined platform in order to promote the expansion of the business," said Omar Jaffrey, managing partner and founder of Palistar.

In 2020, Uniti Towers changed its name to Harmoni Towers after Melody Investment Advisors acquired 90% of the company, including 500+ towers from Uniti Group. Melody changed its name to Palistar Capital in April 2022.