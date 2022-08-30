CF Industries (NYSE:CF) is Tuesday's biggest loser on the S&P 500 after insiders reduced their holdings in the company in recent days with the stock coming off an all-time high.

Shares trade -6.5% on Tuesday and are more than 10% lower during the past two days.

According to SEC filings released late Friday, CEO Tony Will and two other executives sold more than $18.1M of shares at average prices above $110 each (I, II, III).

CF (CF) traded as high as a record $119.60 intraday on Friday before closing at $118.35, as U.S. fertilizer producers surged with competing European ammonia plants closing because of high natural gas prices.

Top rivals Mosaic (MOS) and Nutrien (NTR), which also surged last week, show sharp losses on Tuesday, -5.7% and -4.5% respectively.

CF Industries (CF) has outperformed peers and should "sustain this outperformance due to the business' higher margins, stronger balance sheet, and U.S.-focused geographic footprint," Acutel writes in a bullish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.