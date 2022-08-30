Drop in oil sends these inverse ETFs higher by nearly 10%

Oil prices dropped on Tuesday, weighing on exchange traded funds that track the price of crude. However, the move sparked gains elsewhere in the ETF market, with inverse leveraged oil funds receiving a dramatic boost.

The ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil ETF (NYSEARCA:SCO) and Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:DRIP) showed gains of +8.9% and +9.9%, respectively. These ETFs represent inverse leveraged funds, which allow investors to profit on declines in oil prices.

These investment vehicles are set up to move the opposite direction of moves in the underlying oil market. As leveraged funds, they are also designed to have wider swings than those seen in crude.

The moves came as crude oil futures (CL1:COM) declined by 5.9% in Tuesday's midday action. Lingering worries about the economy, brought on by the prospect of rising interest rates, put pressure on the commodity.

Elsewhere in the ETF market, funds built to track oil prices fell along with their underlying market. The United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO), the United States 12 Month Oil Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:USL) and the Invesco DB Oil ETF (DBO) were all well into the red. USO dropped 4.6%, USL declined -4.1%, and DBO was in negative territory by 4.2%.

Looking longer-term on the inverse funds, DRIP and SCO are still sharply lower for the year. Oil has fallen well off of a peak of more than $126 reached in June, but crude remains significantly higher compared to levels seen at the end of 2021. Year-to-date SCO is -62.6% and DRIP is -68.1%.

Taking a broader view, Goldman Sachs is bullish on oil and the commodities market despite the session’s decline. The investment bank stated: "We believe the pullback in the entire oil complex provides an attractive entry point for long-only investments."