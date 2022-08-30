Vera Bradley Q2 2023 Earnings Preview
Aug. 30, 2022 2:16 PM ETVera Bradley, Inc. (VRA)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.12 (-57.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $132.51M (-9.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, VRA has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.
