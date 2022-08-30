Greif Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Aug. 30, 2022 5:35 PM ETGreif, Inc. (GEF)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Greif (NYSE:GEF) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.00 (+3.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.6B (+7.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GEF has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.
