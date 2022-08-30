WHO official sees possibility of eliminating monkeypox transmission in Europe
Aug. 30, 2022
- Human-to-human transmission of monkeypox can be eliminated in Europe, but only if efforts are stepped up, according to a senior WHO official.
- Speaking at a press briefing today, WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge said, "There are encouraging, early signs as evidenced in France, Germany, Spain, Portugal, and the United Kingdom and other countries that the outbreak may be stopped."
- He was referring to a drop in monkeypox cases in those countries.
- Catherine Smallwood, senior emergency officer and monkeypox incident manager at WHO/Europe, noted that the decline is likely due to earlier detection of the disease as well as behavior changes.
- While there are limited supplies of Bavarian Nordic's (OTCPK:BVNKF)(OTCPK:BVNRY) monkeypox vaccine Jynneos, regulators in the US, EU and UK have approved a new method of administration that can stretch the number of available doses.
- On Monday, HHS said it would provide $11M to support fill and finish of the Jynneos vaccine at a US contract manufacturer.
