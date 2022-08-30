Disney licenses ICC cricket TV rights to ZEE
Aug. 30, 2022 By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Disney Star (NYSE:DIS) has licensed some fresh Indian cricket TV broadcasting rights to ZEE Entertainment Enterprises.
- The company licensed the rights to men's and under-19 tournaments conducted by the International Cricket Council to ZEE.
- ZEE was a bidder, Variety reports, for the rights that Disney Star freshly secured through a four-year deal with ICC.
- Disney+ Hotstar will continue to be the exclusive streaming home for all ICC tournaments under the new arrangement.
- The company's cricket rights have been undergoing heavy change this year, after Disney (DIS) saved some money by retaining TV (but not digital) rights to the high-profile Indian Premier League.
