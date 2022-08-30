CDC advisors to vote on COVID Omicron vaccines on Sept. 1
Aug. 30, 2022
- The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will meet on Thursday to discuss Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)/BioNTech's (NASDAQ:BNTX) bivalent COVID-19 vaccines that provide protection against Omicron subvariants.
- The U.S. FDA is expected to provide Emergency Use Authorization for the shots as early as today.
- The companies submitted applications for the new vaccines based on animal data primarily as human testing is not yet completed.
- The Biden administration has previously said it wants a rollout of the new vaccines shortly after Labor Day.
