More info on Cango Q2 earnings report

Aug. 30, 2022 3:10 PM ETCango Inc. (CANG)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Cango (NYSE:CANG) total revenue of RMB289.2M, compared with RMB946.7M last year; Car trading transactions revenues were RMB218.6M, or 75.6% of total revenues vs. RMB522.5M prior year.
  • "Cango Haoche" platform had engaged 8,237 dealers in China's 31 provinces and 305 cities as of June 30, 2022.
  • Car dealer activity and transaction conversion rate on "Cango Haoche" platform both improved significantly. Users' daily activity rate on the platform rose by nearly 50% and the quarterly dealer activity rate increased by nearly 70%, both on a quarter-over-quarter basis.
  • Net loss on risk assurance liabilities was RMB53.1M compared with RMB35.9M prior.
  • Loss from operations was RMB354.1M, compared with an income of RMB13.2M prior.
  • Non-GAAP adjusted net loss was RMB189.6M or non-GAAP EPS of RMB1.38.
  • Cash and cash equivalents of RMB1,280.7M
  • Q3 Outlook: Company expects total revenues to be between RMB350 million and RMB400 million (consensus $111.65M). This forecast reflects the Company's current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change.
  • Company has a Quant rating of Buy with 3.84 score and gives the lowest grades to momentum.
  • Sell-side rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.68.
  • Previously (Aug. 29): Cango Non-GAAP EPS of RMB3.89, revenue of RMB289.2M

