BP (NYSE:BP) could restart its Whiting refinery in Indiana by Wednesday with normal operations possibly beginning by the end of the week, as key utilities may be repaired and running on Tuesday, Reuters reports.

An August 24 electrical fire caused a loss of cooling water, needed by most units to run without damage, and temporarily idled the 435K bbl/day refinery, the largest in the Midwest.

Motor fuel prices have been rising in the Chicago market due to uncertainty over the refinery's status, although industry experts say the shutdown is unlikely to have a prolonged effect on gas prices in the Midwest.

But Bloomberg reported on Tuesday that the refinery will conduct work from mid-September until late October on multiple units, including a crude unit and both gasoline-making FCC units.

Cenovus Energy recently agreed to buy BP's 50% interest in the BP-Husky Toledo Refinery in Ohio for $300M.