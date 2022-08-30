Designer Brands Q2 2023 Earnings Preview
Aug. 30, 2022 3:11 PM ETDesigner Brands Inc. (DBI)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.52 (-7.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $837.97M (+2.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DBI has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.
