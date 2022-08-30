HP Enterprise reports in-line Q3 results, tweaks full-year earnings guidance

HP Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) reported third-quarter results that were in-line with expectations and tweaked its full-year earnings guidance, citing unfavorable currency movements and continued supply chain issues.

For the period ending July 31, HP (HPE) earned an adjusted 48 cents on $6.95B in revenue. A consensus of analysts expected HP (HPE) to earn 48 cents per share on $6.97B in revenue during the quarter.

For the fourth-quarter, HP Enterprise (HPE) expects adjusted earnings to be between 52 cents and 60 cents per share, compared to estimates of 59 cents per share.

HP Enterprise (HPE) lowered the top-end of its full-year adjusted earnings, saying it now sees it within a range of $1.96 and $2.04 per share, compared to a previous outlook of $1.96 and $2.04 per share.

The Austin, Texas-based HP Enterprise (HPE) lowered its full-year free cash flow guidance, saying it now sees it within a range of $1.7B and $1.9B, below the previous range of $1.8B and $2B. Analysts were expecting free cash flow for the full-year to be $1.9B.

HP Enterprise (HPE) shares rose slightly more than 1% in extended-hours trading on back of the results.

Led by Chief Executive Antonio Neri, HP Enterprise (HPE) is holding a conference call at 4:30 p.m. EST to discuss the results.

