Minerva extends gains on rising volumes to reach 11-month high

Aug. 30, 2022 3:17 PM ETNERVBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Success business chart with green arrow up and USA dollars background. Profit and money. Financial and business graph. Stock market growth 3d illustration.

JuSun

  • Shares of clinical-stage biotech Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NERV) have added ~16% on Tuesday to reach the highest level since October continuing its recent momentum to the third session on above-average volumes.
  • Nearly 22.0M NERV shares have changed hands, far above the 65-day average volume of ~4.4M yet lower than the six-day average of ~40.6M.
  • Neurology-focused Minerva (NERV), with no FDA-approved products in its pipeline, has more than doubled in value over the past five days, as shown in this graph.
  • The upsurge started on Aug. 22 when the company announced the submission of a marketing application to the FDA seeking approval for its lead candidate, roluperidone, for patients with schizophrenia.
  • NERV resumed the rally two days later after Point72 Capital Advisors, run by notable fund manager Steven A. Cohen disclosed a ~9% stake in the company.
  • However, Seeking Alpha contributor Out of Ignorance with a Hold rating on the stock argued Monday that it is too early to bet on NERV, and some pullback is likely.

