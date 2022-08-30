The Cooper Companies Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Aug. 30, 2022 3:20 PM ETBy: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- The Cooper Companies (COO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.23 (-5.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $830.22M (+8.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, COO has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 8 downward.
