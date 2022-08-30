Michael O'Leary, CEO of Irish low-cost airline Ryanair (RYAAY), said he didn’t expect Boeing (NYSE:BA) to certify its 737 MAX 10 this year. O’Leary also said U.S. lawmakers may give the airplane maker more time to receive approval for the new aircraft, Reuters reported.

Ryanair is a Boeing customer that’s now negotiating a big order of MAX 10s, which can carry 230 passengers. O’Leary will meet with Boeing on Wednesday to discuss the order, Reuters reported.

Boeing has until late December to win approval for the aircraft or it must comply with a 2020 law that requires new cockpit alerts. A waiver from Congress would give Boeing more time for the certification process.

The regulatory snags may force Boeing to cancel the Max 10, company CEO Dave Calhoun said in July.

“As we have said, we are working transparently with the FAA to provide the information they need, and are committed to meeting their expectations and those of our customers to certify and deliver the 737-10," Boeing said in an emailed statement after Seeking Alpha requested comment. "Safety remains the driving factor in this effort.”

Boeing (BA) slipped 1.7% to $162.55 a share during Tuesday's session amid a broader selloff in stocks.