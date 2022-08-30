Royal Caribbean plans to roll out Starlink Internet on all cruises

Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL) will become the first cruise line company to implement SpaceX's (SPACE) Starlink for better broadband service on cruises.

The company said Starlink broadband will be installed on all Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Silversea Cruises ships, along with all new vessels for each of the brands.

The deployment of Starlink broadband will begin immediately with full installation slated to be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2023.

RCL said the faster and more reliable internet will make it easier for guests and crew to remain connected to work, family and friends no matter where there cruises travels.

