Leonardo DRS awarded $50M contract by the Swedish Ministry Of Defense
Aug. 30, 2022 3:41 PM ETRADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (RADA)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Leonardo DRS- to be merged with RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) has received contracts to provide its advanced thermal weapon sights for the Swedish Ministry of Defense (or MOD).
- The firm-fixed-price contracts are worth ~$50M.
- The contracts were awarded to DRS partner Leonardo GmbH in Germany as the prime contractor.
- Through multiple orders, the Swedish MOD ordered more than 3100 individual thermal weapon sights and 1,500 long-range thermal weapon sights.
- Production of the weapon sights was completed in the company’s Electro-Optical Infrared Systems facilities in Melbourne, Florida and Dallas, Texas.
