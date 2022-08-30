C3.ai Q1 2023 Earnings Preview
Aug. 30, 2022 5:35 PM ETC3.ai, Inc. (AI)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- C3.ai (NYSE:AI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.24 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $66.02M (+26.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, AI has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.
