Accelerate Diagnostics spikes as Chief Technology Officer raises stake
Aug. 30, 2022 3:43 PM ETAccelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (AXDX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- The shares of in vitro diagnostics firm Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) jumped Tuesday after its Chief Technology Officer Larry Michael Mertz announced the purchase of 50K company shares.
- According to a regulatory filing today, Mr. Mertz bought $80K worth of AXDX shares at $1.60 apiece on Aug. 30, raising his stake by ~13%.
- The latest transaction comes a week after Mr. Mertz added ~51.7K AXDX shares, increasing his ownership in the company by ~16%. Mertz has served as the Senior Vice President, Head of R&D at AXDX since May 2021.
- The insider trading comes after the company recently announced a public offering of 17.5M shares of common stock at $2.00 per share. The share issuance was expected to raise $35M in gross proceeds for general corporate purposes and commercialization efforts.
