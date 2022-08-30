Accelerate Diagnostics spikes as Chief Technology Officer raises stake

Aug. 30, 2022 3:43 PM ETAccelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (AXDX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Growing digital graph, financial success

ismagilov/iStock via Getty Images

  • The shares of in vitro diagnostics firm Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) jumped Tuesday after its Chief Technology Officer Larry Michael Mertz announced the purchase of 50K company shares.
  • According to a regulatory filing today, Mr. Mertz bought $80K worth of AXDX shares at $1.60 apiece on Aug. 30, raising his stake by ~13%.
  • The latest transaction comes a week after Mr. Mertz added ~51.7K AXDX shares, increasing his ownership in the company by ~16%. Mertz has served as the Senior Vice President, Head of R&D at AXDX since May 2021.
  • The insider trading comes after the company recently announced a public offering of 17.5M shares of common stock at $2.00 per share. The share issuance was expected to raise $35M in gross proceeds for general corporate purposes and commercialization efforts.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.